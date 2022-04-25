In the Isle of Man Examiner: Why the DoI wants to put a barrier at the Creg

In this Isle of Man Examiner, we exclusively report the findings of a survey conducted by the British Medical Association in the island.

It’s not comfortable reading for Manx Care’s bosses.

Also this week:

Stephen Paul Binding, who stabbed a police officer, has been sentenced.

Why the Department of Infrastructure is installing a barrier on the TT course near the Creg-ny-Baa pub.

Children aged between five and 11 have begun receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, while some people are still coming forward for their first jab.

Simon David Lomax, who assaulted his girlfriend and a 14-year-old boy, has been sentenced.

Ramsey commissioner Wilfred George Young has appeared in court after depositing unlicensed waste.

The unencrypted medical record of a patient was emailed to about 2,200 email recipients in a massive data breech.

Plans to treat potentially toxic waste from the former Raggatt tip in a new sewage works have been panned by a former government environmental protection officer.

The actions of some people who take items from the recycling shed at the Northern Civic Amenity Site and offer it for sale in shops and market stalls – despite a sign stating the practice is prohibited – was raised at Ramsey Commissioners’ meeting.

A group of 29 people have completed a walk along the El Camino route in Spain for Junior Achievement Isle of Man.

A well-known Peel couple have raised £700 for the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group as a result of Bert Quayle’s 90th birthday celebrations.

A reception has been held at Government House to celebrate the birthday of James Fenton, the island’s last veteran of the Second World War’s Burma campaign.

Our charity feature looks at Victim Support.

With Tynwald set to discuss whether the horse trams will be run this season, the Isle of Man Examiner asked the public if they have missed them while they haven’t been running.

The Friends of Sophia Goulden have announced that a maquette of the statue they wish to see installed in the island is now on display.

Sean Thomas Patrick O’Neill , a 33-year-old man from Port Erin, has admitted punching and headbutting the owner of a pub.

Andrew Raymond Moughtin has been punished after admitting he was a passenger in a stolen vehicle.

In his column, David Cretney asks readers what their favourite gig was.

Our Food and Farming pages look at pony racing and look forward to the agricultural shows.

Our front page from the past looks back to the Isle of Man Weekly Times in 1954, when the end of meat rationing was discussed.

Our Working Week section looks at ideas to boost tourism.

On the back page, our sports team were at the launch of the TT and heard some interesting news from Michael Dunlop.

There is also our letters page, the crossword, a television guide and community news.

