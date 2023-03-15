In the Manx Independent, we lead with a story following up what Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said about property developer Dandara in the House of Commons.
Also on page one, a court case in which a company is charged following the death of an employee.
Inside:
The government can no longer ‘shield people from the price of energy’, the chief minister this week told the House of Keys.
There is one new Member of the Legislative Council after four seats were filled when MHKs voted this week.
Convicted killer Donovan Bradley Kitching, who was charged with assaulting two police officers, changed his pleas to guilty the day before his trial.
The vulnerable man we featured on page 1 last week who had to stay in the prison because he had nowhere else to go has been released on probation.
A consultation on how best to use the Sulby Claddaghs site is expected later this month.
An ice cream van was totally destroyed in a fire.
Offender Jordan John Butler has been punished by a court for spitting in his sister’s face twice.
Big changes to Ronaldsway Airport’s management structure are being recommended in a new report which will be considered by Tynwald.
Offender Daniel Luke Maguire has admitted resisting arrest, theft, escaping lawful custody and two counts of being drunk and disorderly.
Liam Grimley, a reporter who moved from Ireland to work for us, would like to see somewhere for Irish people to get together.
Ahead of St Patrick’s Day, we look at the links between him and the Isle of Man.
Jason Moorhouse MHK is concerned about the lack of information the public has been given as the investigation continues into the sex education curriculum.
A rescue dog’s ‘opportunity of a lifetime’ in Crufts was thwarted by Channel 4.
A husband is bound over to keep the peace.
In our monthly Green Living section, the Wildlife Park’s solar power plan. We also get more hints about saving money by being more environmentally responsible.
The infrastructure minister says there were more than 900 defects identified throughout the work on Douglas promenade, many of which ‘remain outstanding’. The circus is coming to town. Details are in the Island Life section.
Outstanding acoustic duo Will Pound and Jenn Butterworth will be playing at The Institute, in Laxey.
Ellie Quayle and friends are hosting a comedy variety night at Ballakermeen High School’s Studio Theatre.
Volunteers pulled on gloves and picked up a spade and got stuck in planting some 370 saplings in Rushen. We joined them to take photos.
Brightly coloured powders and the sound of laughter and Indian dance music filled the air for what has become an annual celebration of the festival of Holi. See details and images on the centre pages.
News from the Darts Festival is the main story on the back page.
There are 11 action-packed sports pages in all.
Brightly coloured powders and the sound of laughter and Indian dance music filled the air for what has become an annual celebration of the festival of Holi.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages, our letters page, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
