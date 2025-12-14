An Isle of Man-bound flight was forced to return to Liverpool after landing at Ronaldsway Airport and remaining on the ground for more than an hour due to high winds.
Passengers told Isle of Man Today they were informed the wind conditions were too strong for ground crews to safely connect the aircraft stairs, which would allow passengers to leave the aircraft. This has not been confirmed by easyJet or the Isle of Man Airport.
At around 5pm, the captain announced the aircraft would return to Liverpool.
One passenger said those on board were provided with water during the delay and that children were allowed to visit the cockpit while they waited.
The Isle of Man Airport issued a statement earlier this afternoon which read: ‘High winds is forecast to affect the Isle of Man this afternoon, with a weather warning in place for gales.
‘These conditions may impact operations at the airport, and some travel disruption is likely.’