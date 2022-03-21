In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner: A former soldier who’s going to Ukraine

In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, we report on a former soldier from Peel who’s planning to go, armed, to Ukraine.

Also on page one, a heartbreaking plea from the family who did in an apparent hit-and-run incident.

Inside:

The Mann Cat Sanctuary is in the process of organising the transportation of 30 abandoned cats from Ukraine.

An employment tribunal concerning Dr Rosalind Ranson and her alleged dismissal from the Department of Health and Social Care cost the taxpayer more than £37,000.

Schools are struggling as Covid-19 cases surge.

Manxman Steven Primrose-Smith is to spend the next five years walk along the equator as much as he can to raise money for charity Medecins Sans Frontieres.

Paul Hardman speaks to an expert on mapping the Isle of Man, his job and the insights he has gained from it – and why it’s vital for our

It will be back to the drawing board next month when representatives of the Department of Infrastructure meet stakeholders to discuss the future of Ramsey’s West Quay.

Research carried out by Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce has revealed the extent to which childcare problems are affecting families and the economy.

Good news for our smaller swimming pools.

An amendment for the Department of Infrastructure to ‘continue negotiations’ with what it calls key stakeholders on rent payments has been passed in Tynwald with unanimous support.

Pictures from the World Bonnag Championships.

A trail has been set up to help people understand more about Manx links to the slave trade.

Potentially bad news for fans of Douglas Carnival.

Good news for Jurby church.

A heritage organisation in the south of the Isle of Man is looking for volunteers.

Defendant Izabella Goralczyk has been in court after being found drunk in a public place.

James Gordon Collister, who was involved in an accident while driving a works van but didn’t report it, has appeared before magistrates.

University College Isle of Man’s engineering skills test took place at the advanced manufacturing training centre at Hills Meadow in Douglas and we were there to see what happened.

The Ramsey marina project is back in the news.

The war in Ukraine is likely to affect food supplies in the UK and in the Isle of Man in a number of ways. We talk to farmers here about wheat supplies.

Vicky Sloane-Masson at Ballacricket Farm in Ronague simply turns on her mobile phone and checks an app to find out exactly how the family’s herd of 90 milking cows is faring.

For our front page from the past we go back to 1947 and the Mona’s Herald. Did you know that the Manx government once controlled the price of combs? The great and the good were also discussing whether the horse trams had a future.

It’s the turn of Manx Labour Party leader Joney Faragher to write the MHK’s column. We think it’s one of the best we’ve printed.

Former MHK David Cretney also writes for us – this time with more memories of a children’s home.

There are 10 action-packed pages of sport in total and we report that Manx football lost another extremely popular character way before his time last week with the death of Kelvin Dawson.

There is also our letters page, the crossword, a television guide and community news.

