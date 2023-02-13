This week’s Isle of Man Examiner reports that the Living Hope church saw income from donations rise and directors’ pay increase despite the impact of the Covid pandemic.
On page one, we report on comments made by trainee lawyer Alex Gelling after she was found not guilty in court last week.
We also hear whether trouble for Northern Ireland’s motorcyclists will have a knock-on effect here.
Inside: We challenge artificial intelligence to write a newspaper article about the TT. Our sports editor, John Watterson, checks it out.
The Chief Minister is set to apologise on behalf of the government for ‘past mistakes’ that contributed to children being abused at the Knottfield children’s home.
Details of a chapel that’s for sale in the north of the island. Fancy living there?
Volunteers behind the restoration of Queen’s Pier say they are making good progress on phase two of the project.
Offender Liam Patrick Flanagan has admitted possessing ecstasy after the drug was found at probation accommodation Tromode House, just days after his release from prison.
Two parts of the government have thrown their weight behind a major development in the capital – putting themselves at loggerheads with Shoprite’s owner.
Photographer Dave Kneale has been around the island capturing the first signs of spring in 2023.
The island’s financial watchdog, the FSA, has been ordered to pay costs after a tribunal found it had acted unreasonably be exceeding its powers.
Thief Daniel Luke Maguire has admitted stealing alcohol from Spar shop in Buck’s Road in Douglas.
Volunteers have got together to reassemble and refurbish a TT sidecar outfit.
A lower section of Dhoon Glen has been closed for an indeterminate period.
Two men – Glenn Cooper and David Hewitt – have appeared in court again after denying fraud and theft allegations involving hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Dog owner Alicia Patricia Bettridge whose pet bit a police officer has been handed a court order to keep her corgi under control.
Offender Michael Trevor France has been punished for being drunk and disorderly outside Jaks on Loch promenade.
In our Working Week section we meet a couple who believe their special treatment can help people struggling with many of today’s pressures. Reporter Julie Blackburn tries it out herself.
In sport, a hardworking and decisive performance secured a much-needed first three points of the year as FC Isle of Man won 4-1 against Irlam FC on Saturday evening.
There are 10 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also our letters page, readers’ photos and puzzles.
