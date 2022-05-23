In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner: Should dog owners clean up after their pets urinate?

Isle of Man Examiner, May 24, 2022 ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

The Isle of Man Examiner this week leads with a story written following the death of a cyclist on a road that had unusual Celtic markings at the time.

His parents speak to reporter Gemma Nettle after his inquest.

Inside:

In the aftermath of the Dr Rosalind Ranson employment tribunal, reporter Siobhan Fletcher has spoken to the chief minister.

She also keeps readers up to date with the rest of the new developments.

In our MHK column, Juan Watterson talks about his plan to reform the public sector.

Ramsey MHK Alex Allinson will introduce a Bill to enable adults who are terminally ill to request assisted dying.

A campaign has started in Ramsey to persuade dog owners not only to clear up their pets’ faeces but their urine too.

The former lead clinical nurse at Castle View Nursing Home in Peel, Ruth Pugh, has been struck off following charges relating to six residents.

Despite planning officers’ initial recommendation that it be refused, plans for a £6m 50-metre swimming pool and sports complex on the grounds of King William’s College have got the go-ahead.

Meanwhile, Fynoderee Distillery’s bar in Ramsey has won its planning fight to extend the opening hours and provide outdoor seating.

Two known Isle of Man residents have appeared on this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

Offender Paul Clint Shields has appeared in court and admitted possessing £1,762-worth of heroin after it was found up his bottom.

Seven out of 10 women say there is a general lack of support and understanding surrounding the menopause – and the issue is being addressed by the Chamber of Commerce.

In our Word on the Street feature, reporter Tom Curphey asked people to what they’re looking forward in the TT.

Father and daughter William Peter Hay and Rachel Jayne Hay, who committed benefit fraud, have been sentenced.

Another benefits fraudsterm Kathryne Marie Hill, who didn’t declare her partner was living with her and supporting her, has been also been punished.

The latest pictures from the Liverpool terminal development that the Manx taxpayer is funding.

Our picture spreads show some of the highlights of Manx life every week. In today’s paper, we have the Picnic in the Park in Castletown and the Race the Sun event.

David Cretney writes about Raina Chatel, whose term of office as mayor has ended, plus more about old bakeries and gigs at the Lido.

Slurry is big news at the moment, our farming friends will agree. For our Food and Farming pages, Julie Blackburn talks to the Coole family about it.

Also on the pages, when the TT winners step up onto the podium this year, the magnums they are presented with for the traditional celebratory spraying will contain locally-made Foraging Vintners’ rhubarb fizz.

In Working Week, 3FM’s Ron Berry takes on a new role after the commercial radio station was sold.

Our front page from the past is a TT Special from 1959, the era of Geoff Duke.

For our charity feature, Siobhan Fletcher speaks to the chairman of the Laxey and Lonan Heritage Trust, Andrew Scarffe.

FC Isle of Man’s success is the main story on the back page.

There are 10 pages of sport altogether.

There is also our letters page, the crossword, a television guide and community news.

