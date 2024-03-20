A victim has been left with ‘substantial facial injuries’ following an incident in Laxey.
It happened around 6.30pm in the Minorca Hill area on Tuesday evening (March 19).
Isle of Man Police have released few details regarding the nature of the incident however, the force has said there were ‘numerous witnesses’ to the incident.
They are now appealing for people to come forward to help with their enquiries.
In a statement posted online, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘This incident has left the complainant with substantial facial injuries.
‘There were believed to be numerous witnesses to the incident who helped the victim.
‘We would like to identify these individuals in order to speak with them and assist with our enquiries.
‘If you have any information please contact us on 631212 quoting reference P190324032.’