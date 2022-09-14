In this week’s Manx Independent: Do we need fundamental reform of the housing market?
In this week’s Manx Independent, we reflect on the latest news following the death of the Queen.
Inside we report which businesses will be shut for the funeral on Monday.
The lead story is about a topic which is a big concern for many: housing.
Former MHK Peter Karran calls for a fundamental reform of the market to help people find somewhere to live.
Also this week:
The bra dashes made lots of money for charity. We have a picture special inside.
William Thomas Prince, who vandalised a woman’s car after rowing with his ex-partner, has admitted damaging property, threatening behaviour, and provoking behaviour.
An investigation has been launched into damage sustained by a school bus, according to the government.
Businessman Jeffrey Fargher, who caused a car crash which injured another driver, has been punished by a court.
Magistrates say the island’s youth justice system for those under the age of 17 is ‘disjointed’ and requires ‘meaningful investment’.
Cars will be allowed to park in Market Square in Castletown again from Monday.
Coverage and photos from Onchan Horticultural Show.
Billy Robert Sumner, who attacked a man in Strand Street and abused a staff member in Spar, has been jailed.
Following a successful first year in 2021, the Festival of Motoring is returning to bring some iconic classic cars to the island this weekend.
Changing vacant office buildings into homes could be the solution to dealing with rising carbon emissions.
In our Green Living section, a guide to cutting fuel bills that’s not about spending thousands on a new heating system, windows, doors or cavity wall insulation. It’s practical, fast and mostly a free list of things to do.
Every member of staff at a Douglas-based bank is to get £200 extra a month to help them during the cost of living crisis.
One of the most successful British walkers of his generation, two-time Olympian Dominic King, is taking part in the End to End Walk this Sunday.
That story is on the back page – and there’s lots more sports action inside.
There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
