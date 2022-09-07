In this week’s Manx Independent, Manx Radio’s reliance on the taxpayer
In this week’s Manx Independent, a shocking official report into the state of the emergency department at Noble’s Hospital.
We detail what’s in it and hear from the minister.
Also this week:
Tynwald will be asked to approve an additional £18.3 million to reduce certain hospital waiting lists when it sits in October.
Only 25% of people feel safe walking or cycling to Laxey or Dhoon School, a road safety consultation has found.
The date of the funeral of disgraced businessman Trevor Baines, who spent years in jail for theft, has been announced.
A man who set out to walk around the whole coast of the UK and its islands has included the Isle of Man as part of his attempt to raise awareness of mental health issues and the importance that walking can play in getting better.
While the island’s steam railway has been forced to source different coal, the department that runs them says there is no evidence this has led to the increase in trackside fires.
Manx Radio’s reliance on the taxpayer rose slightly in the last financial year, as its turnover saw a dip year on year, although it did record a small profit.
Offender Chaney Gallagher has been punished for threatening behaviour at the island’s biggest entertainment venue.
The Isle of Man Post Office has revealed a collection of stamps celebrating the acting career of the late David Bowie.
Michael Trevor France, who punched a 56-year-old visitor in the street, has been sentenced.
The ship’s bell of HMS Ramsey has come ‘home’ to the town.
After the government’s announced support for people through the winter, the Liberal Vannin Party is asking ‘is it enough?’
Married couple Elizabeth Josephine Forster and Liam Foster have been sentenced for importing drugs to the island. One is now behind bars.
Fitness columnist Danny Kane talks about protein.
Offender Deniz Maria Yenituran has admitted assaulting a 15-year-old girl after luring her to meet her using an alias on the social media platform Snapchat.
A new sensory garden for blind people has opened in Onchan.
A visitor who assaulted a bouncer at the Palace Hotel has been fined £2,000 and banned from the island for five years.
All five of the shelters on Ramsey’s Mooragh Promenade have been completely transformed with artwork by island artists.
Party pieces, party poppers and patriotic flag waving is all promised at the Gaiety Theatre for what is always one of the highlights in the island’s entertainment calendar.
A total of 22 youngsters aged from eight to 17 took part in a one-week workshop exploring popular musicals featuring diva personalities.
Michael Manning tells us what it’s like to be named as the Manx Bard.
A review of the Gaiety Theatre production of Once.
A group of residents in Douglas, who are worried about large trees overhanging on their gardens, have been unable to find out who is responsible for their maintenance.
On the back page, the Isle of Man will be well represented at the UCI World Road Race Championships in Australia later this month.
There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
But you don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy. Just click here to see how to read a digital edition of the Manx Independent.
