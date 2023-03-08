This week’s Manx Independent reveals a worrying situation in our criminal justice system.
We had the only reporter in court when the High Bailiff discovered she had no choice but to keep an offender – who she wanted to give probation – in jail.
Also this week:
Hundreds of trees are to be felled on the TT course to make it safer.
Just under 90 teachers have taken time off in the last year due to stress and other mental wellbeing issues.
James Marcus Doherty has been fined for common assault after he pushed a man in Jaks bar on Christmas Eve.
Nurses feel undervalued in the Isle of Man a union leader said this week as Manx Care made a new pay offer to her members.
Laura O’Sullivan Spiers, director at Deloitte in Isle of Man, has won a silver award in a Woman of the Year contest.
Graeme John Banfield, who spat in the face of a doorman outside 1886 bar, has been handed a sentenced.
A group has been set up to lobby for a change in the law which would allow assisted dying in the Isle of Man.
Teenager Talat Cemal Kilic, who drove while under the influence of cannabis, has banned from driving.
Without Wings, a charity supporting people with autoimmune arthritis, is raising money to fund free counselling sessions for people affected by a diagnosis.
The Treasury is aiming to restore its winter bonus in time for payments to be made to those who qualify for it in January 2024.
It will be ‘challenging’ to amend legislation to progress the additional educational needs code this year, says the education minister.
The Red Arrows are coming.
The new chairman of Manx Utilities.
A bus dating all the way back to 2004 (!) is to be displayed at a museum.
Two of the island’s dance schools took part and brought back 18 trophies in a dance competition held at Disneyland Paris this week.
The future of Laxey Glen Mills will be determined by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture’s part in the Island Plan and its food strategy.
More people in the Isle of Man are falling for scams, the police say.
A feature about Foxdale heritage.
The Isle of Man Choral Society, accompanied by the Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra, will perform a premiere at its concert at the Villa Marina later this month.
A musical celebration of courageous Manx women has been released online.
An annual evening of fun and entertainment that’s a staple of the island’s events calendar – Braaid Eisteddfod – takes place this weekend.
There’s a Hindu festival celebration in Onchan too on Sunday.
Kate Cowley, who plays the lead role in Annie Get Your Gun, tells us about her favourite musicals.
The centre spread has lots of photos from the Service Players’ version of A Bunch of Amateurs.
Popular Australian Josh Brookes is to return to the TT after a five-year hiatus. That’s the main story on the back page.
That’s one of the stories on the back page.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages, our letters page, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
