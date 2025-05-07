A brave Manx volunteer who spent several years helping clear a war-torn country of explosive devices has died.
Chris and his team from the charity Prevail Together – which he co-founded – stepped up their work after Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Sadly, Prevail Together Ambassador and board member Shaun Pinner has confirmed Chris died in the city of Izyum on Tuesday, May 6, alongside another man, thought to be an Australian national.
Mr Pinner said: ‘Prevail received the devastating news that our Founder and Chairman, Chris Garrett alongside other team members were severely injured in an incident near Izyum. It is though Chris and his team were dismantling an improvised explosive device (IED) at the time.
‘It has now been confirmed that two of the three critically injured individuals have sadly passed away. I can confirm that Chris was among those who died. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected.
‘We deeply appreciate all the support during this difficult time. Prevail will share further updates as soon as we coordinate with the investigation teams over the next 48hours. We can’t and will not comment during an ongoing investigation.’
The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region has reported an IED was triggered at a home in Izyum.
It reports: ‘On May 6, an IED explosion occurred on the territory of a private household in the city of Izyum, resulting in the deaths of two people and the injury of one person.
‘The victim is receiving medical care. Law enforcement officers are investigating all the circumstances of the incident.’
Many view Chris as a hero who had worked tirelessly to try and Make Ukraine safe for its people.
In March, Chris was handed a 14-and-a-half-year prison sentence by Russia which means he would have been jailed if he stepped foot on Russian soil or was captured in Ukraine.
He was tried in his absence by a court in Donetsk, a region of Ukraine which is currently under Russian control.
Chris, 40, had spent the majority of the conflict safely blowing up artillery shells and live ammunition dumped by Vladimir Putin’s retreating troops.
He last returned to the Isle of Man in 2023 after his partner Courtney Pollock became pregnant. They have since had a little girl.
But Chris returned to Ukraine to carry out his work with the Prevail charity which he co-founded.
Speaking from Ukraine in March, Chris said: ‘In regard to the sentence, I am really not that concerned. It is from a non-recognised court in occupied territory who are simply told what to do/say.
‘There is zero legitimacy. I find the accusations of being a mercenary comical at best. Between 2014 – 2023, when I have served contracts with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and military intelligence as a bomb disposal technician, I have never received any more than a basic Ukrainian soldier.
‘When working with the armed forces under contract, we have to carry firearms. Does this make me some cold murderer or terrorist? Of course not.
‘But when your task is to clear landmines and unexploded ordnance from the front to free up evacuation routes and supply routes, then you better be armed. Situations can change very fast and whether you like it or not, the fight can come to you very fast.’
Chris said his focus in the last two or three years has been on charity work to provide education on landmine risks.
He said: ‘Since April 2023, the sole focus has been on establishing our organisations, both US and Ukrainian registered charities to continue providing landmine risk education, landmine clearance training and paramedic support with our ambulances and medical teams.
‘We know what we are doing is right, that's why Russia hates us. You can't please everyone it seems.’
He was among the first into the massacred towns of Bucha and Irpin and worked round the clock in the wake of the Battle for Hostomel Airport.
Chris, known as Swampy, served in the British Army as a teen but was a tree surgeon before volunteering in Ukraine.
Chris became the chief explosive ordnance disposal instructor for the International Volunteer Bomb Disposal Unit.
But his recent focus had been on getting enough funding to carry out his charity work.
Tributes have been paid on X, formerly Twitter, to Chris and the tireless work he carried out.
X user Letters from Ukraine said: ‘Our Sincerest Condolences to his friends and family. Chris Garrett was truly an honorable and responsible individual that committed his life to protecting civilians from UXO and the dangers of war. A common man’s hero in every sense of the word. Rest in Peace you will be missed.’
Dylan Burns added: ‘Another crusader against mines terrorizing Ukranians in their own back yards has been lost. A tragedy. The work to protect civilians by removing the land mines that endanger men, women, and children from the soil under their feet must continue.’
X user Fur Athropist praised the work Chris carried out.
They said: ‘Chris "Swampy" Garrett, one of the brightest figures of volunteer bomb disposal in Ukraine, succumbed to his injuries.
‘His actions and work in Ukraine have probably saved thousands of lives. His commitment was unparalleled.’
Grace Fellina added: ‘I'm very sorry to hear this and tremendously sad. Thinking of his family, wife and daughter. He was a great guy, super character and devoted to helping .’