In this week’s Manx Independent, we report on children’s dental health.
Why is it so bad?
Inside:
The Manx Utilities Authority says its prices must go up as it has exhausted all other money-saving options. It says its financial situation is nearing crisis point.
We talk to one of the directors of the Pascoes electrical appliance company after it announced the company was going to close.
A family from Baldrine are raising money for people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Isle of Man Energy has been ‘aggressive’ towards its customers during its billing issues, says the chair of the Office of Fair Trading.
But gas prices are set to fall.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper says additional clinics are planned to catch up after breast screenings were temporarily suspended.
Manx journalist Rick Faragher will feature in a BBC documentary exploring one of the biggest – and most tragic – events in motorsport history.
The history of the Isle of Man before the Vikings landed will be the topic of a talk at the weekend.
Progress is being made on a project that would see a person’s medical history stored in one area, which can be accessed by medical professionals.
Groundworker David Lee McGill, who was involved in a fight outside the Rosemount pub, has been sentenced.
With individuals still throwing their hat in the ring, this week has seen three new MLC nominations.
The government plans to generate 75% of the island’s electricity from renewable sources by 2026.
Our Down Memory Lane feature looks back at Groudle.
Cloideryn Northern Theatre are returning to St Paul’s Hall in Ramsey for a second weekend of performances of the tale of Robin Hood.
Monstrous fun, energy and talent are all on show in Douglas Choral Union’s latest production, Young Frankenstein.
Culture Vannin’s column.
The adventures of a Manx cat is the subject of a children’s book, written by first-time author Jane Leece.
An illustrated talk about the artwork inspired by the epic early 17th century novel Don Quixote takes place at the Manx Museum’s lecture theatre next week.
A full week of plays staged by theatre groups from the island and across the UK are set to perform in two newly merged festivals.
Manx Missile Mark Cavendish successfully completed the Tour of Oman earlier this week.
That’s one of the stories on the back page.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages, our letters page, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
But you don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy. Just click on the subscriptions section of this website to see how to read a digital edition of the Manx Independent.