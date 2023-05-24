The Manx Independent today leads with an astonishingly ambitious project to develop a large area near the airport.
Government ministers and the Chamber of Commerce are looking at it.
A man is convicted of murder for a second time.
Members of the Royal College of Nursing are to ballot for strike action in the Isle of Man next month.
Public sector workers reject their pay offer.
Curraghs Wildlife Park has finished its works on the gibbon enclosure, with help from two companies and the University College Isle of Man.
The number of full-time equivalent (FTE) civil servants has increased by nearly 20% since the headcount control mechanism was scrapped.
A stalled development in Duke Street, Douglas, to create office space, flats and shops has an ‘unlimited’ timeframe to be finished.
Offender Jason Liam Christian told emergency services he was going to use a chainsaw to ‘cut people’s heads off’, a court has heard.
The Department of Home Affairs will lay its Policing Plan covering 2023-24 before Tynwald next month. We look at it.
A new mobile classroom planned for Castle Rushen High School is set to be up and running by September this year.
Edward Michael Lewin of Ronague has been sentenced after admitting assaulting a police officer.
Theatrix theatre school has launched its Irish dancing section.
University College Isle of Man’s annual awards night saw further education students recognised for their achievements.
More than 400 people took part in The Children Centre’s Race the Sun relay race around the island’s coastal footpath on Saturday. We have a picture special.
Ten weeks of uncertainty over whether the first Full Moon Festival would go ahead have ended after the planning committee approved the temporary change of use of the site to allow camping.
The packed audience at St John’s Methodist Church were treated to a full programme of some of the stars of this year’s Guild. See our photo coverage inside.
New £2 coins have been proposed by the Treasury celebrating the TT races and historic British railways.
Government minister Julie Edge has criticised the role of the Speaker of the House of Keys as chair of the standards committee.
Douglas Council is looking to find two residents who go above and beyond in support of their community.
Final preparations are underway for the Bushy’s TT Village at the Villa Gardens. We reveal who’ll be appearing.
The Isle of Man Arts Council has announced the opening of applications for student bursaries for 2023/24.
In sport, local rider Nathan Harrison and Honda Racing UK team manager Havier Beltran have together made the decision to withdraw his entry from the TT.
That’s on the back page. There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.
