In this week’s Manx Independent, we report that the majority of the island’s Christian churches have hit out at plans to legalise assisted dying.
Inside:
Isle of Man Energy has apologised after some customers’ bills were emailed to the wrong people.
The Department for Enterprise is in discussion with UK credit card lenders and the UK Government about availability of credit cards for the island.
Douglas man Joel Watterhouse is beginning a charity walk from Liverpool to Leeds today (Thursday) as he aims to raise money and awareness for the Encephalitis Society.
The Steam Packet says its new flagship vessel, Manxman, has passed its sea trials with flying colours and will be leaving for British waters next month.
Castletown pharmacist Mahendrakumar Prabhudas Patel has been suspended by the General Pharmaceutical Council.
Reporter Rebecca Brahded, who is visually impaired, takes the opportunity to go for a drive
In four island cafes, customers now have the option to make a donation to pay for a meal, or hot drink for another person.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper says that the Eurovision Song Contest will not impact the delivery of patient services in Liverpool.
Views are being sought for a new proposal that would see residential areas implement safer streets for people to move around.
Esme Faragher, from Ballabeg, lived out every Liverpool fan’s dream and walked out at Anfield with her favourite team.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan didn’t communicate with his then health minister when the skeleton argument for appeal against a specific part of the Dr Rosalind Ranson tribunal was submitted. The issue was raised in Tynwald this week.
The Isle of Man is set to be one of the first locations where the restoration and expansion of British rainforests will take place.
Persistent offender Daniel Luke Maguire has been jailed for seven months after a string of crimes, which included theft and vandalism.
Minister Chris Thomas this week told Tynwald: ‘We don’t actually have a very good airport at the moment. Our airport is unfortunately pretty near the bottom in terms of regulatory performance.’
Plans for new parking charges at the airport have been put on hold.
Stephen Rafferty, who has six previous convictions for driving while disqualified, has been sentenced he drove another two times while he was disqualified.
Julie Edge, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, says that progress with the replacement of Castle Rushen High School is imminent.
Academics, students, members of community groups and Manx heritage organisations will speak at a conference next week.
Young islander Martha Griffiths has become the Isle of Man’s first world champion in Irish dancing.
The sound of brass music will reverberate around Laxey on Sunday for the Great Laxey Brass Band Festival.
A musical spectacle is guaranteed after it was confirmed the world-famous Foden’s Band will perform at the Villa Marina this summer.
The Sailors’ Shelter’s seventh year of weekly summer concerts gets under way soon.
Popular husband-and-wife folk duo Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman return to Peel Centenary Centre.
A series of more than 20 landscapes that capture the island’s natural elements and their transformation with the ever-changing light and sky is the latest body of work by Ellie Baker to go on display.
A mind-reading goose, nutty professor, card magic and Cookie the Clown are just some of the acts lined up for Magicians of Mann’s Spring Magic Show.
Marine biologist Dr Fiona Gell tells us about her favourite books.
Lots of coverage of the Manx Music Festival (or the Guild).
Peel clinched a first league title in 21 years this week after a 1-1 draw against second placed Corinthians.
That’s the main story on the back page. There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages, our letters page, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
But you don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.