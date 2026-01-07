Antonin Radosta, 64, of Groudle View, Onchan, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. He first appeared on Saturday after the alleged incident on New Year’s Day in the Lakeside area of Onchan.
Mr Radosta appeared in court via video link from the Isle of Man Prison and he was represented in court by advocate Louise Cooil.
He will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on March 3 and has been remanded in custody.
On New Year’s Day there was a cordon in place around the Groudle View area with armed police deployed to the area.