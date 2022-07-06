In this week’s Manx Independent, the number of people involved in the TT consultation

This week’s Manx Independent leads with a look at the consultation that paved the way for big changes to the TT.

Our Freedom of Information request yielded some interesting facts.

Also this week:

Four pages about Tynwald Day, including all the petitioners who want changes in the law for various causes.

Ballakermeen High School is struggling to find suitable accommodation for the new teachers it has brought over from the UK.

A family in the south of the island has been ordered to reinstate a right of way that crosses their land.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has ran into fresh controversy after tweeting the Manx flag it what appears to be a row about transgender people.

Airport authorities are refusing to say why Ronaldsway and the roads around it were shut last month – citing security concerns.

The Isle of Man Post Office has issued advice to dog owners about preventing their pets from attacking its staff.

A body designed to deal with criticism and praise for the health service is being made permanent.

A total of 340 people played a competitive night of rounders games in The Children’s Centre’s annual rounders tournament and raised £7,000.

A farm in the west of the island is applying for planning permission to set up a farm shop and tourist accommodation.

A celebration of mice in Jurby.

Braddan’s jubilee party and its potential connection to BBC Television’s Gardeners’ World.

Teenager Leon Brandon Andre Thompson has been sentenced for obstructing police and possessing cannabis.

Jurby children’s visit to the Lake District.

Murder, mystery, and a connection to the island’s war time past provides the background for a debut novel by Manx author Judith C Davies. We find out more in Island Life.

One of the UK’s leading stage schools is returning to the Isle of Man to host a series of summer workshops for the 10th year running.

Sixth form students from the south of the island put their artistic efforts on display with an end of year art exhibition.

Two days of large scale public art took place when the Muralfest came to Onchan. We see pictures of the event.

A look forward to the Southern 100 dominates the back page.

There are 10 action-packed sports pages in total.

There is also plenty of community news, cheque presentations, Danny Kane’s fitness column, your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.

The Manx Independent is in the shops now.