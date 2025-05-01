The Isle of Man is set to enjoy a spell of settled weather over the bank holiday weekend, with dry conditions and sunny intervals forecast across the island.
According to the latest updates from the Ronaldsway Met Office, Friday will be fine and dry, with sunny spells throughout the day.
Sunrise is expected at 5:39 am, with the sun setting at 8:52 pm. In Douglas, high tide is due at 3:09 am and 3:39 pm, with low tide at 9:36 am and 10:03 pm.
Saturday will bring more sunshine, with forecasters predicting a bright and pleasant day.
The dry and sunny theme continues into Sunday, with sunny intervals expected. The good weather looks set to stretch into the start of next week, with both Monday and Tuesday forecast to bring further dry conditions and sunny intervals.
Daytime temperatures are expected to reach highs of 13°C to 15°C over the weekend, with overnight lows between 7°C and 9°C.
The conditions will be welcome news for organisers and attendees of MiniFest and other outdoor events taking place over the long weekend.
This latest forecast marks an improvement on recent weather patterns.
According to forecasters at Ronaldsway, the island experienced a mixed bag of weather last week, with sunny spells on Tuesday, April 22, giving way to rain later in the day.
Wednesday remained cloudy early on but cleared to sunshine, and Thursday brought bright or sunny spells across the island.
By Friday, the weather turned cloudier again with a risk of rain, before improving on Saturday as any lingering showers cleared to leave sunny spells behind.
The current settled outlook is expected to continue for several more days, thanks to a high-pressure system keeping wet weather at bay.