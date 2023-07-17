In your Isle of Man Examiner this week, we report shock findings of a survey into health staff’s experiences.
No fewer than 39 staff members gave accounts to an investigation.
The report concluded that there was evidence for 11 of the 17 allegations including bullying, blame culture, nepotism, opportunities being signposted to allies, micromanagement and professional views being undermined.
But the report was never made public.
The Examiner reveals details for the first time today.
Also this week:
News and photos from aircraft crash at Bradda Head.
Former car sales manager Adam James Michael Welsh has been jailed for stealing vehicles from his then employer.
Whilst the government has agreed to a raft of measures to support new parents, a bid to review paternity and adoption allowance was recently rejected.
Young mother Megan Louise Fielden has been jailed for drug dealing and a ‘flagrant’ and repeated breach of a previous suspended sentence for a similar offence.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas has paid the political price of Chief Minister’s frustration at the pace of reform in the department.
El Niño has begun, and scientists are predicting the event to cause record temperatures in the coming year. So how will it affect the Isle of Man?
A court has heard how Hasan Gogebakan tried to take an ‘upskirt’ photo at a shop in Port Erin and was also caught holding his phone under a changing cubicle at the National Sports Centre.
The Department for Justice and Home Afairs has said that action to address a decline in safety at the Isle of Man Prison is underway.
A 14-year-old boy from Douglas has admitted being concerned in importing just over 2kg of cannabis bush to the island.
Diogo Miguel Monteiro Ramos has been in court after punching his wife.
Pictures from Marown Parish Day.
Despite the best efforts of the weather, the Manx Wildlife Trust’s Festival of the Sea went ahead in Port Erin over the weekend. We have a photo special.
You can find out more about the history of Jurby Church at an exhibition that’s being staged there.
How salami could be helping the future of loaghtan sheep.
The Chamber of Commerce is urging Government to put more focus on its economic strategy following serious concerns raised by businesses in a recent survey.
Mary Tait has been promoted to the role of chief investment officer at FIM Capital.
Team Isle of Man finished third in the medal table at the NatWest Island Games in Guernsey. We have lots of coverage in the sports section.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages and our letters page.
The Examiner is on sale now.
But you don’t have to go to the paper shop to buy one.