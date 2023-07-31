The Isle of Man Examiner this week reports that the combined impact of spiralling mortgage rates and the cost of living crisis means the price of property has fallen by between 5 and 10%.
On the front page, we have a story about a man who died in hospital after a string of unfortunate circumstances.
We also reveal that there are fears for drinking water quality if a scheme to build wind farms goes ahead in one of the sites currently earmarked for a big development.
Inside:
The island’s heritage railways are facing their biggest threat in half a century, according to MHK Daphne Caine.
Meanwhile, the question of whether island’s Victorian railways should be given UNESCO heritage status has been raised.
David Cretney shares more of Bernie May’s musical memories and praises carnivals in the island.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages and our letters page.
But you don’t have to go to the shops to buy your Isle of Man Examiner.
You can also buy an online version. Click here to see how.
A petition with more than 1,300 signatures is hoping to save the Cummal Mooar residential home in Ramsey.
Offender Jade Karen Cooney has been jailed for a sustained assault which left her victim with 53 separate injuries.
Members and staff of Quay Fitness Gym in Ramsey have raised more than £4,000 for Rebecca House Isle of Man, the children’s hospice.
After the Manx Independent reported the most- and least-viewed films at the Broadway Cinema, we went on to the streets of Douglas to ask people about when or whether they go to the pictures.
Carer Peter James Heselwood who emptied an 80-year-old pensioner’s bank account, stealing more than £5,000, has been jailed for four months.
Landlady Deborah Anne Perry has admitted six counts of contravening fire regulations at a property.
Braddan Commissioners have asked the Department of Infrastructure for permission to borrow £3.4 million from a bank to complete their new leisure centre development.
The Department of Infrastructure is proposing restrictions on large vehicles that are more than 1.87 metres high and 5.5 metres long, excluding these from being able to park overnight or at weekends in selected areas.
Charity Hosted by has launched a new monthly lunch club which aims to increase links with the police.
In the Food and Farming pages, we report on the weekend’s Southern Show.
Working Week finds out more from Gander, the Manx company that is helping people save money on their groceries.
The Netflix documentary about Mark Cavendish is to be released on the streaming platform. That’s one of dozens of stories covered in our sports pages.
On his page, David Cretney shares more of Bernie May’s musical memories and he talks about carnivals held in the island.
The Examiner also includes your letters, puzzles and lots of community news.
It is in the shops now - and you can buy a digital version to read on your device.