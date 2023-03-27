In the Isle of Man Examiner this week, we report that the company behind the TT funfair wants to return.
Between March 1 and March 22, 105 flights (17%) to or from the island were disrupted.
Mike Proffitt, the man who took out unauthorised loans for the Manx Electricity Authority and landed the government with a £120m debt, wants to make an amazing comeback.
A company that’s planning to build wind turbines in an area of the sea that overlaps with Crogga’s gas exploration says that there won’t be a clash.
The feral goats of the Bulgham Bay area seem to be spreading further south into Laxey village.
The Manx Model Boat Club showcased some of its members’ vessels at a static display in the Ramsey Community Hub on Saturday.
More than £4,000 has been raised for a Down Syndrome charity that can provide on-island training in early diagnosis.
Ramsey Commissioners are ramping up their efforts to prevent people from allowing their dogs to foul public places.
The costs of repairs to a steam train after it was hit by a falling tree is in the region of £6,500.
The heyday of Radio Caroline North will be celebrated by an event in Mooragh Park.
Mitzi Danielson-Kaslik, a 19-year-old university student from Douglas, has reached the finals of World Top Model.
A walking trail following the Colby river will be launched on Thursday.
Laxey Glen Mills’ overall losses more than doubled and sales plummeted as it faced a series of unprecedented challenges.
Getting a driving licence in the Isle of Man could cost more than £100 if changes are approved by Tynwald.
Offender Matthew Johnston has been handed a suspended sentence for a £14,000 benefit fraud.
Three men whose judgement was impaired by drugs while they drove have appeared in court. They were James David Luton, Jamie Christopher Aire and Jake Douglas Rhodes.
Nurses in the Isle of Man have rejected their latest pay offer.
Following the recent issues with flights from Ronaldsway, we went to Strand Street to ask people about their experiences of flying from the airport.
The Lempen Puppet Theatre has just completed its 15th tour of the Isle of Man with a visit to Willaston School.
Castletown-based dementia-therapy company Memory Lane Games has joined a leading programme in digital health.
David Cretney writes about the Miles Walker government’s policy to create a prosperous and caring society.
Lots on gem.im’s Thirty Under Thirty campaign, that’s highlighting young businesspeople in the Isle of Man.
Castletown Hockey Club ended a 30-year wait for top flight league glory when gaining the point they needed to claim the women’s premiership title.
