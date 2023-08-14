Reporter Adrian Darbyshire has been looking into the history of a crooked care home boss after he was jailed last week.
We have four pages of coverage and photos from the Royal Manx Agricultural Show.
James Spotswood, a leading member of a cross border organised crime group, has been jailed for orchestrating the importation of some £221,000-worth of drugs.
Tributes have been paid to Nigel Crowe RBV following his death.
Consultants appointed to conduct a review of heritage rail are due to report back by the end of September.
TT visitor Paul Samuels, who is accused of threatening to kill German bikers by maliciously administering poisoning, has been committed to a higher court.
There are no plans at present for the Steam Packet’s new vessel to operate sailings to Dublin.
The airport has an enforcement status of ‘on notice’ from the Isle of Man Civil Aviation Administration despite progress at Ronaldsway.
In the week that A-level students get their results, we ask people what they did when they got their results i our Word on the Street feature.
Offender Jamie Christopher Aire has admitted driving while disqualified and possessing the class A drug ecstasy.
The 100th Manx Grand Prix is fast approaching, and a digital app has been set up to celebrate the history of the event.
Motorhome enthusiast Keith Pringle says that a new large vehicle parking plan will affect the whole island and tells us why he is campaigning against it.
Convicted charity fraudster Wendy Megson had her bail application denied after she refused to attend court either in person or by video link.
The Isle of Man Ship Registry has undertaken several initiatives to focus on and improve the welfare of seafarers.
Zurich Insurance Group has been shortlisted for a prestigious UK sustainability award for the second successive year.
Businesses of all shapes and sizes are being invited to take part in a series of training workshops to help them adopt more sustainable practices.
In our page from the past, we go back to the Examiner in 1957, when there was lots of news about the Royal Manx Agricultural Show.
Yasmin Ingham helped Great Britain to secure team gold at the FEI European Eventing Championships in France over the weekend.
