This week’s Manx Independent leads with a story about potential changes at island pubs.
The paper includes a must for all football fans: our guide to the upcoming season.
Also this week:
The organisers of the Manx Grand Prix were involved in a late U-turn in allowing a rider to do a lap in memory of his late father, Graham Read.
People in the south of the island expressed concerns about Manx Utilities’ plans for wind farms at a public meeting.
Former House of Keys candidate David Anthony Fowler this week denied possessing indecent images of children and importing a child-like sex doll to the island.
Customer Hristo Georgiev Stoyanov, who punched a doorman at Jaks bar, has been sentenced.
A chance to walk to the Tower of Refuge.
Work is to be carried out in Douglas harbour to accommodate the Steam Packet’s new vessel, the Manxman.
Offender Carl Daniel Moore, who left his friend trapped in a burning car, was this week branded ‘despicable’ by a deemster.
Onchan MHK Rob Callister believes that the government is not doing enough to tackle homelessness.
A court in Indiana has thrown out an appeal from an island-based company that was ordered to pay $4.3m by an American court.
Dr Megan Mathias MBE has been appointed chief operating officer for the Cabinet Office.
A visitor who flew a drone near to the Manx Grand Prix course has been fined £3,000.
Jackson Joseph Paul, aged 34, of Palace Road, Douglas, has appeared in court charged with rape.
On International Overdose Awareness Day, addiction support charity Motiv8 says that the stigma that surrounds overdoses needs to end.
Letters will no longer be flown to the island.
Defendant Donovan Bradley Kitching this week appeared in court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
A special evening of food, music and hospitality took place last week to celebrate the most important day in the Ukrainian calendar.
We have a photo special inside.
University College Isle of Man lecturer Juan Moore tells us about his drawings of ‘fun’ Vikings in our Island Life section.
The judges were unanimous in their decision to select Boakesey Closs as the ninth Manx Bard after they were ‘blown away’ by the delivery of her own work, Manannan’s Revenge (The Ballad of Camag).
Island Life also includes news of from the Western Photographic Society and has two pages of the Relay for Life.
On the back page, we report on father and son Joe and Buddy Yeardsley, who could be the first to double up in the Senior.
There is also plenty of community news, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
But you don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.