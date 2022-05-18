In your Manx Independent: Why were members of Tynwald denied the chance to debate the Dr Ranson tribunal?

In your Manx Independent, we lead again on the scandal that’s rocked the Manx political establishment.

Dr Rosalind Ranson’s tribunal led to little debate in Tynwald. We report on why that is – and comment on it in our editorial opinion piece.

Also this week:

Ukrainian refugees are being given welcome packs – but they haven’t been translated.

Tynwald has given its approval to an ‘ambitious but achievable’ 10-year tourism strategy which aims to attract over 500,000 visitors to the island each year.

Civil servants are developing a policy on electronic scooters and considering potential legislation to create ‘a regulated environment’ for their use on public roads.

May Corlett has celebrated her 100th birthday at her home in Glen Vine with a visit from the Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer.

People interested in Manx history can enjoy finding our more at an event, ‘Isle of Man History Day’, at the iMusuem this weekend.

A charity that supports people with ME/CFS has said recent updates on the Manx Care integrated service with Long Covid gives its members ‘much-needed hope’.

The licensees of The Peveril, a popular pub on the quay in Peel, celebrated their 30th year of running the business over the weekend.

Yet another offender has appeared in court after being foiled in trying to import cannabis to the island through the post.

The new cashless system for parking at the airport is expected to be brought in after a delay.

We have our monthly Green Life special, which leads with a scientist’s plan to keep the steam railway running without coal.

Also, just under 90% of the island’s households still use gas or oil for central heating, according to statistics from last year’s census.

Our Island Life section includes your guide to leisure and pleasure in the Isle of Man.

Mike Wade looks forward to what 1886 is planning at its Villiers Square site, just off the promenade.

We also learn more about Mona Douglas, the famous champion of Manx culture.

Shortly after his last course of chemotherapy, Will Holden celebrated the end of his treatment with a portrait photo shoot on a chilly Smeale beach with Ramsey-based photographer Catharine Devine. We see some photos and find out more.

The lead story on the back page is the Manx Rally.

There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.

There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.

The Manx Independent is in the shops now.