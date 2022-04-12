Inflation climbs to 6.7%, up from 6.5 in Feb

The rate of inflation in the Isle of Man has risen again, having increased to 6.7% for March.

Measured at 6.5% by the consumer price index for February 2022, this is a rise of 0.2%.

Inflation has seen an unprecedented surge over the last year, partly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushing energy prices even higher and largely due to the pandemic causing a multitude of issues in the supply chain.

The category ‘transport’ remains the largest contributor to the rate of inflation, providing a 2.6% increase in the overall 12 month rate.

This is followed by ‘recreation and culture’ providing a 1.3% increase, and ‘housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels’ a 1.1% increase.

Three items within the ‘transport’ category show significant increases – these include petrol and oil, and air travel.

‘Petrol and oil’ experienced the biggest increase in prices at 30.3%.

This was followed by ‘purchase of motor vehicles’ (14.2%) and ‘other travel costs’ (11.5%).

Within ‘recreation and culture’ kennel fees increased by 14.3% and within ‘housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels’, ‘oils and other fuels’ experienced the biggest increase in prices, with a 63.2% rise, compared to the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the latest unemployment rates from February showed 297 people out of a job.

That was 12 down from January and 525 down on 12 months before that.

The UK’s rate of inflation this week leapt to 7%, up from 6.2% in February – the highest inflation rate since March 1992.

The massive jump in food and non-alcoholic drink inflation to 5.9% in the UK means prices are now rising at the fastest annual rate since September 2011.