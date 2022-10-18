Inside this week’s Isle of Man Examiner
Tuesday 18th October 2022 11:29 am
Share
(Isle of Man Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
This week’s Isle of Man Examiner is in the shops now.
- The Care Quality Commission has carried out inspections of the island’s disability and community support services and has praised the care staff working within them.
- An Onchan post box is to be repainted gold.
- A visitor has admitted trying to smuggle £47,000 out of the island.
- There’s a call for more support for adults with autism in the island.
- The Post Office has made a profit of over £1.5million in the last year.
- Big Splash charity auction raises £151k.
- A man who imported drugs to the island has had his jail term cut on appeal.
- Plans for a new sea wall in Douglas.
- Douglas Council is bringing back its firework display.
- Jail for an offender who stole from the pub he used to work at.
- Southern Vintage Tractor and Engine Club ploughing match.
- Tributes to Grenaby farmer Geoff Comish.
- Sport has all the weekend’s football, rugby and hockey results.
- Plus the island’s netballers finish fourth in the World Cup qualifiers.