Inside this week’s Isle of Man Examiner

Tuesday 18th October 2022 11:29 am
Examiner, October 18
This week’s Isle of Man Examiner is in the shops now.

  • The Care Quality Commission has carried out inspections of the island’s disability and community support services and has praised the care staff working within them.
  • An Onchan post box is to be repainted gold.
  • A visitor has admitted trying to smuggle £47,000 out of the island.
  • There’s a call for more support for adults with autism in the island.
  • The Post Office has made a profit of over £1.5million in the last year.
  • Big Splash charity auction raises £151k.
  • A man who imported drugs to the island has had his jail term cut on appeal.
  • Plans for a new sea wall in Douglas.
  • Douglas Council is bringing back its firework display.
  • Jail for an offender who stole from the pub he used to work at.
  • Southern Vintage Tractor and Engine Club ploughing match.
  • Tributes to Grenaby farmer Geoff Comish.
  • Sport has all the weekend’s football, rugby and hockey results.
  • Plus the island’s netballers finish fourth in the World Cup qualifiers. 

Douglas
