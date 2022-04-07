Investment firm opens new office in Douglas
Tuesday 12th April 2022 9:26 am
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Wealth and investment management firm, Brooks Macdonald International formally marked the opening of its new Isle of Man office last week with a reception at Portofino Restaurant.
The office, which is at Exchange House on Athol Street, will play a pivotal role in supporting the firm’s growth ambitions in key international markets including Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The event was attended by Brooks Macdonald International chief executive officer, Richard Hughes, and Isle of Man head, Philip Penrose.
This was as well as colleagues from the new Athol Street office, the firm’s existing offices in Jersey, Guernsey and London, clients, professional advisers and representatives of government and the regulator.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |