Investment firm opens new office in Douglas

Wealth and investment management firm, Brooks Macdonald International formally marked the opening of its new Isle of Man office last week with a reception at Portofino Restaurant.

The office, which is at Exchange House on Athol Street, will play a pivotal role in supporting the firm’s growth ambitions in key international markets including Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The event was attended by Brooks Macdonald International chief executive officer, Richard Hughes, and Isle of Man head, Philip Penrose.