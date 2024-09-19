The Positive Action Group’s next public meeting will pose the question: ‘Is the economy working for you?’
Guest speakers are former government economist John Webster, vice-chairman of the Licensed Victuallers’ Association Carl Joughin, Sarah Comish, general secretary of the Manx National Farmers’ Union and Regency Hotel director Tim Baggaley.
The meeting, which takes place at the Manx Legion Club on Market Hill, Douglas, on Monday September 30, will be chaired by island advocate Damian Ciappelli.
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
This week saw a raft of new policy measures announced at the two-day Government Conference.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan set out what the core focus of his administration will be over the next 12 months.
This includes targeted population growth, border security, government overspending, public service reform and subsidies to support core air routes.
For more details of the PAG event, contact Stephen Moore 488453.