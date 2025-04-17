Launched last year, the Isle of Man Government has been rolling out accredited Carbon Literacy Training – a course developed for the Isle of Man Public Service in conjunction with the Carbon Literacy Project and UK civil service and delivered by their training partners, Isle of Man-based social enterprise, Earthscope.
The training aims to give an understanding of carbon costs and the impact of everyday activities, while highlighting the urgency and scale of change needed to address the climate crisis.
More than 400 people have now completed the training. Amongst them are Tynwald members, senior leaders, and our Lieutenant Governor. And its impact? Of those submitting post-course feedback - 90% felt more motivated to act and 80% more able to act for climate.
The training was developed to help Public Bodies deliver their duties under the Climate Act 2021 – maximising benefit in our communities, economy and environment, whilst reducing emissions.
Recognising that Public Bodies in the Isle of Man have a great sphere of influence and connect with the Manx community in unique ways, the training also encourages people to think about their carbon handprint – how to achieve wider emissions reductions beyond just their organisation.
The training prompts solution-thinking while addressing hurdles and exploring the many co-benefits of action.
Tackling climate change can address multiple issues in our community and create cost efficiencies. Energy efficiency measures is one example that achieves warmer homes, healthier people and reduces fuel poverty, while supporting the local construction trade. To date, around 80% of the Climate Change Fund has supported home energy schemes benefiting more than 8,500 Manx homes.
The second part of the 8-hour training course empowers individuals to explore reductions they can achieve in their individual role and in a group, with mixed cohorts fostering collaboration among participants and across agencies.
Those who have gained the Carbon Literate accreditation pledged to reduce carbon with actions in their workplace or ones they can personally undertake, totalling a minimum of 129 tons of CO2 per year of potential carbon savings! This is in addition to their own emission reductions from behaviour and habit changes following the 8-hour course.
Beyond our island, Carbon Literacy is gaining momentum across 37 nations, and has hit 125,000 certified citizens worldwide. Manchester alone has set its own targets to train more than 85,000 people in their city. The council, universities, museums, businesses, and organisations who champion sustainability are driving the initiative.
This begs the question as an entire UNESCO Biosphere nation, what can the Isle of Man achieve?
Globally, 70% of young people feel hopeless in response to the climate crisis. Training our young people can make them feel empowered and help reduce climate anxiety.
A 2020 study found that if 16% of secondary students around the world (in middle/high-income countries) studied climate change, 19 gigatons of carbon would be cut by 2050.
The development of students’ personal connections to climate change solutions and subsequent change in behaviours could achieve more emissions reductions than some forms of renewable energy.
If you’re interested in carbon literacy training or want to find out more, head on over to www.carbonliteracy.com