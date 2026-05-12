A local authority has been ordered to reconsider its response to a Freedom of Information request seeking the release of quarterly accounts and related financial information.
Castletown Town Commissioners had disclosed accounts for the first two quarters of 2025-26 without redactions.
However, it withheld a detailed list of payments, payees and receipts, arguing disclosure could harm the commercial interests of both the authority and third-party suppliers.
It said providing unverified lists could lead to misinterpretation or the disclosure of sensitive information.
The applicant then complained to the Information Commissioner’s Office which, following an investigation, upheld the complaint and ruled the authority had not handled the FoI request in line with legislation.
Castletown Town Commissioners failed to demonstrate it had carried out a reasonable search, no justification had been provided for applying an exemption and a public interest test was missing, the Information Commissioner concluded.
A decision notice has now been issued requiring the local authority, within 30 days, to either disclose the requested information or provide the applicant with a further refusal notice in accordance with the FoI Act.
If it chooses to issue another refusal notice, it must include a clear explanation for doing so.
In its decision notice, the Information Commissioner’s Office said the authority was encouraged to consider releasing non-personal financial information in the ‘spirit of transparency’.
‘There is greater weight to an argument in favour of disclosure where public money is involved,’ it noted.
Both the applicant and Castletown Town Commissioners have the right to appeal the decision within 28 days.