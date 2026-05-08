The Isle of Man’s 2026 census received more than 26,000 online submissions and more than 600 paper returns within nine days of census night, according to figures presented in the House of Keys.
Responding to a question during last week’s sitting, Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford said that, as of 9.30am on April 30, 45,204 activation codes had been issued to households to allow census returns to be completed.
The minister said 26,070 online returns and 607 paper returns had been received by April 30, and thanked households that had submitted their responses promptly.
‘I’d like to thank the large number of households who have submitted their census returns in a timely manner,’ he said.
‘There’s no concerns at all with the census. The fact is that after nine days of it, when it is a process that runs for several months, we have approximately 60% of returns in already - I would say that is quite an achievement.’
Mr Ashford outlined the next stages of the process, including reminder letters being sent to households that have not yet responded, followed by visits from field officers. The officers will confirm whether properties are occupied and provide assistance to residents who need help completing the census.
Further questions focused on whether data from the 2021 census was being used to identify households likely not to respond.
‘From a statistical point of view, each census is fresh.’
Mr Ashford added that 607 completed paper returns had been received, while the total number of paper forms requested stood at 1,612 as of April 30.