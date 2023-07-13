There was more medal success for the Isle of Man mountain bikers at the NatWest Island Games in Guernsey on Thursday.
Only 48 hours after clinching team gold in the women’s criterium, Kirree Quayle and Sacha Horsthuis were back in action, this time in the MTB cross-country event.
On Tuesday, Quayle took bronze in third place while Horsthuis was eighth, meaning the duo topped the team competition.
This time around, Quayle was just off the podium in fourth place while Horsthuis repeated her eighth place finish, therefore the pair placed second in the team category to claim the silver medal and complete a successful week at the Games.
In the men’s cross-country race, the Manx team of Elliot Baxter, Owen Collins, Eric Kelly
Alex Rockwell and Ross Thorley repeated their bronze medal-winning performance from two days’ earlier.
Rocky led the team home in seventh place, followed by Thorley in 11th, Kelly 14th, Baxter 17th and youngster Collins in 20th, therefore the quintet occupied the third step on the team podium with another bronze medal.