University College Isle of Man students will battle against each other in a ‘skills test’ competition this month.
Starting on Tuesday, March 12, the rest of the week will see students compete in their subject areas to showcase the skills they are learning through their courses.
On the Tuesday, ‘battle of the pans’ will see hospitality, catering and food service students using Manx produce to test their culinary skills, while barbers will also be competing to ‘show off their fading skills’.
The following day will put engineers to the test in the ‘advanced manufacturing training centre’, while Thursday’s roster includes computer game development, motor vehicles, business and hair and beauty’s ‘a day out at Ascot’ - which will see the students preparing their models’ hair, make-up and nails.
The final day of the week-long event includes tests for six construction disciplines.
Additionally, there will be a display of the items produced by inmates from the Isle of Man Prison who have also been set a skills test as part of the education programme.
The events will take place at multiple locations, including UCM’s Homefield Road Campus, the Hills Meadow Campus and the Isle of Man Sports Institute.
UCM’s principal, Jesamine Kelly, said: ‘We’ve been running skills tests at UCM for a number of years now and it’s exciting to see so many subject areas getting involved this year.
‘The skills test events are a great opportunity for students to show their skills to future employers. For anyone who is interested in studying a particular subject, it’s also a good chance for them to visit our learning environments to see the skills they too could learn.
‘We’re also very grateful to the generous support from local businesses/organisations which have helped with materials and prizes, including Isle of Man Creamery, Manx Utilities, Digital Isle of Man and Elite Fitness.’
Further details are available at www.ucm.ac.im along with a link to register attendance.