The Isle of Man’s record of shooting success at the NatWest Island Games continued on Sunday evening in Guernsey.
Rob Watterson and Mark Riley clinched a superb gold medal in the men’s team Olympic trap final held at Portinfer Clay Shooting Range.
With the venue situated on a headland on the northwest coast of the island, competitors were faced with tricky conditions which made for a dramatic day of action.
An opening round combined score of 80 placed them fifth in the standings, with only a couple of points separating the top six teams.
But the Manx duo fared even better in the second round, recording a score of 84 which was enough to see Riley and Watterson leapfrog to the top of the standings and claim the gold medals on offer.
For Watterson, it meant he improved on his bronze medal won in the same event alongside Dave ‘Wilfy’ Walton in Gibraltar four years ago.