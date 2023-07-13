The Isle of Man’s sailors completed their race programme at the NatWest Island Games in Guernsey on Thursday.
The ILCA 7 duo of Jason Hyett and Ross Arnold negotiated five gruelling back-to-back days of arduous action off the coast of St Peter Port, both making their debuts at Island Games level.
Across the 10-race series (with one discard result) Arnold finished 11th, while Hyett was one place behind him in 12th.
After completing his race programme for the week, Arnold said: ‘I’ve had a great time, it’s been so much fun at my first Games. The week started off more as I favoured with some light winds, but as the week went on the wind picked up.
‘With me only being 73kg - so quite light for the full Laser rig - in the stronger winds it was harder to keep the boat down and I fell back in positions.
‘But nonetheless, it’s been fantastic. The event has been run extremely well - hats off to the committee and Guernsey Sailing Club have really ran an excellent regatta.
‘I’ve been out of the racing scene for quite a while now it’s been quite so it’s my first major event back in a fair few years but I’ve enjoyed it.’
On finishing only to marks outside the top-10, he commented: ‘I’ll take that, I can’t be too disappointed at all really - I’ve done my best.
‘It’s great to be racing with boats of the same class, it’s really competitive. The conditions here are very much tidal so very different to back home in the Isle of Man.’
Also completing their Games programme on Thursday were team-mates Elsie Hyett and Matthew Perry in the ILCA 6 class.
The latter recorded best results of three impressive fifth-placed finishes but unfortunately suffered a disqualification in one race and therefore ended 13th overall.
Hyett claimed a best finish of 18th place on her way to ending the week 23rd overall.