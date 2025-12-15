Plans have been confirmed for a new independent farm veterinary practice to be set up on the Isle of Man after concerns were raised about access to livestock care.
The new independent practice, Vannin Vets, will be run by current Milan Veterinary Practice employees Emma Sayle and Alice Forster, who will take over responsibility for existing farm clients.
The practice is aiming to open by the end of February, with further details to be confirmed closer to the time.
The announcement follows uncertainty over the future of Milan Veterinary Practice’s Farm Services arm, which had been due to shut at the end of November.
In an update issued to clients on December 15, Milan confirmed it had reached an agreement for Ms Sayle and Ms Forster to establish the new practice and assume responsibility for farm services in the longer term.
Until Vannin Vets is operational, Milan said farm services will continue to be provided through the existing practice to ensure continuity of care for livestock owners.
The update follows Milan’s announcement earlier this month that it intended to close its Farm Services arm from November 30, citing a continued fall in demand despite investment and expansion over the previous 18 months.
That decision prompted concern from farmers and industry bodies, including the Isle of Man Fatstock Marketing Association (FMA), which said the short notice had caused ‘anxiety and stress’ and raised concerns about animal welfare and the capacity of other providers on the island.
In a statement issued to clients in November, Milan said it had listened to feedback and agreed to extend services while alternative provision was explored. It said the welfare of animals ‘remains a priority’ and stressed that no client should be left without access to veterinary care.
In the latest update, Milan said it has been working closely with Ms Sayle and Ms Forster in recent weeks to develop a long-term solution for farm clients.
The statement said: ‘In recent weeks, we have been working closely with two existing Milan Vets’ employees Emma Sayle and Alice Forster about the potential for them to set up their own farm practice and take over our existing clients.
‘We are pleased to announce that this has now been agreed, and we are working closely together to ensure a smooth transition to their new practice which will be called Vannin Vets.’
It added: ‘Until Vannin Vets opens, Emma and Alice will continue to provide farm vet services through Milan to ensure continuity of care.’
Milan reiterated that the decision to close its farm services was not taken lightly and said it hopes the new arrangements will provide reassurance to farmers.
‘The welfare of your animals remains a priority and the decision to close Milan farm services was not taken lightly,’ the statement said.
‘We hope this confirmation of ongoing veterinary provision through the new practice gives you reassurance and would like to thank you for your understanding and continued support.’
Milan said further updates will be issued as arrangements progress towards the launch of Vannin Vets early in the New Year.