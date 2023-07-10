Corrin Leeming and Alan Corlett claimed silver and bronze medals in the men’s 10,000m race at the NatWest Island Games in Guernsey on Monday evening.
Less than 30 hours after helping the Isle of Man win team bronze in the men’s triathlon, Leeming went even better at Footes Lane to occupy the second step on the podium.
He and Corlett, the defending champion from fours year ago in Gibraltar, circulated either at the front or near the head of the field throughout the 10km event in front of a packed stadium littered with plenty of Manx supporters.
While Megan Lockwood was competing in the women’s javelin in the centre field - and finishing 10th with an effort of 27.03 metres - Leeming and Corlett forged cleared alongside Saaremaa’s former Olympian Kaur Kvistik.
By a quirk of the session timing, the latter’s wife Linda stormed to gold at almost the same time that Kaur defied his tall frame to sprint clear in the final few metres to claim gold in 31 minutes 10.50 seconds.
Leeming was only fractionally behind in 31m 10.79s to seal silver, while Corlett completed the Manx success with bronze in 31:12.31.
Alongside those three Isle of Man athletes, Meghan Pilley sprinted to a fine fifth place in the women’s 100m final.
The Manx athlete crossed the line in 12.51 seconds, therefore she was less then 0.35 of second off bronze.
Daniel Clague and Nathan Teece finished fifth and sixth in their respective men’s 100m semi-finals.