The Isle of Man archery success at this year’s NatWest Island Games in Guernsey continued with another silver medal on Thursday morning.
The compound team of father and sons Dave, Rhys and Ethan Moore, plus Aalin George and Joy Gough progressed all the way through to the final of the head-to-head competition at Port Soif on the island’s west coast.
Along the way, they got the better of the host nation in the semi-finals with a fine 206-198 scoreline to set up a showdown with Jersey in the final.
Unfortunately the latter side proved too strong and clinched the gold medal, but the Isle of Man’s performances were rewarded with an impressive silver medal, the team’s sixth of the week already.