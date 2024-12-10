The island’s largest hospitality company has said it is working to manage a shortage of Guinness that is currently impacting pubs across the British Isles.
The announcement follows Diageo, the global drinks company behind Guinness, confirming it has placed limits on the amount of the black stuff available to pubs across Great Britain due to ‘exceptional demand’ in recent weeks.
Reports suggest Diageo is operating at full production capacity but has implemented weekly supply allocations to ensure adequate stock for the festive season.
In a statement to Media Isle of Man, an Okell’s Inns spokesperson said: ‘We’re aware of the Guinness situation.
‘We’ve had to implement limits on order quantities due to the exceptional demand.
‘While it’s challenging to predict how this will affect supply over the coming weeks, we’re doing our best to manage stock levels and minimise any disruption for our pubs and customers.’
Guinness sales have been outperforming broader market trends in recent months, according to data from food and drinks industry research firm Curren Goodden Associates (CGA), highlighting the drink’s enduring popularity.
It seems to have become a popular alcoholic drink with younger audiences recently, especially with the popular ‘Split the G’ trend on social media.
The craze sees people drinking a pint of Guinness so that the top of the beer lines up with the middle line of the letter ‘G’ on the iconic glass’s side logo.
Diageo told BBC News that it is ‘working proactively’ with trade customers to ensure distribution runs as efficiently as possible.
‘Over the past month, we have seen exceptional consumer demand for Guinness in Great Britain’, a spokesperson said.
The potential shortage comes during one of the busiest times of year for pubs and restaurants, which rely on steady supply to meet the seasonal surge in demand.
Okell’s, which adheres to purity laws established in 1874 by its founder Dr Okell, produces a range of beers brewed in the Isle of Man, including its festive dark ale ‘St Nick’.
Its headquarters are based at Old Castletown Road in Kewaigue.
While Guinness remains a flagship offering in all of Heron and Brearley’s pubs, the company’s locally brewed ales and stouts may become key alternatives for patrons if shortages worsen.
As the festive period approaches, Heron and Brearley reassured customers it would continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust plans if necessary to keep its pubs stocked.