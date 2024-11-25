The much-loved annual tradition of Okell’s St Nick’s Ale unveiling is back, bringing festive cheer, community spirit and free pints to Douglas.
This year, the event moves to the British Pub on North Quay, breaking away from last year’s location at The Prospect and its historic ties to the Woodbourne Hotel.
On Wednesday, November 27, St Nick will make a grand entrance at 6pm, arriving on a lit-up festive tractor, courtesy of the Isle of Man Young Farmers.
Large crowds are expected to gather to celebrate the festive season with the first kegs of St Nick’s Ale, a special Christmas brew crafted by Okell’s.
Attendees can enjoy a complimentary pint (or two) of the limited-edition ale, which has become a hallmark of the Isle of Man’s festive celebrations.
Kevin Holmes, Okell’s head brewer, expressed his excitement: ‘We’re thrilled to celebrate the festive season with St. Nick’s, a beer that combines rich malt, caramel notes, and hints of seasonal fruit.
‘It’s the perfect drink to toast joy, tradition, and togetherness this Christmas.
‘I can’t wait to raise a glass with everyone at The British!’
The event is also an opportunity to give back, with donations encouraged to support the Isle of Man Young Farmers charity and the Manx Youth Band and Manx Concert Brass, who will be adding a musical touch to the evening.