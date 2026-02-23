We’re now into the third weekend of the second phase of industrial action, as bus drivers continue to strike over pay and conditions.
Unite the Union has been in talks with the Department of Infrastructure for months, but no agreement has been reached.
Members on the picket lines have pledged to continue striking for ‘as long as it takes’.
Industrial action began with a 10-day walkout between February 22 and March 3, causing widespread disruption across the island, however a further 20-days of action is now underway.
Follow our dedicated live blog below for the latest updates on bus service disruption as and when we get them over the course of walkout.
We’ll be sharing all the relevant updates regarding the services that are running during the industrial action.