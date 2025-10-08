Family and friends carers across the Isle of Man are marking Kinship Care Week 2025, which runs from Monday, October 6, to Sunday, October 12, with a gathering to recognise the important role they play in raising children when parents are unable to do so.
Kinship Care Week is a national week of awareness, recognition and celebration of kinship families. It highlights the contribution of grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings and family friends who provide stable homes for children in need. On the Isle of Man, family and friends carers often step in at short notice to ensure children receive the care and security they require.
Carers and supporters will come together on Thursday, October 9, for a tea party at the Roundhouse in Strang to share experiences and connect with other families. The event aims to celebrate their commitment and strengthen the island’s family and friends care community.
One carer said: ‘We’re shining a light on the important connections forged between family and friends carers. The conversations, friendships and shared understanding we have from being in the same boat are invaluable.
‘In challenging times, community can be the hand on the shoulder that gives you the reassurance you need to keep going. It’s been lovely to connect with other families at local events organised by the Family Placement Service.
‘Family and friends carers face many challenges, such as navigating school, health and legal issues for the children in our care. It’s so important to come together during this week to celebrate our families and recognise the difference we make to our children’s lives and to society.’
Anyone wishing to discuss their current arrangements can contact the Family Placement Service on 610000 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.