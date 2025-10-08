Police have outlined the sequence of events leading up to a series of serious incidents in the Maughold area earlier this week, as investigations continue following a major operation that began on Sunday.
Officers, supported by the Coastguard helicopter and search and rescue dogs, launched a large-scale search that morning for a missing teenager described as a ‘high-risk vulnerable person’.
But by Monday afternoon, the situation had escalated dramatically, culminating in two assaults near Cornaa beach and the arrest of a man from Douglas.
At a packed community information meeting held on Tuesday evening at Dhoon Church Hall, residents questioned the timing of police communications and the lack of an early warning that the man could pose a danger.
Inspector Wendy Barker, who leads neighbourhood policing across the north of the island, and Sergeant Chris Beaumont addressed the meeting, attempting to provide clarity on how events unfolded.
Sunday, early morning
A woman told the meeting that a man entered her house in the early hours, stole car keys, took two knives from the property, and crashed her car shortly afterwards.
‘She said: ‘[He] had entered my house, taken my car keys, stole my car and crashed it, taking various items from the house, including two knives.’
Police did not confirm this account at the meeting but acknowledged that a report relating to stolen knives was received around this time.
Sunday afternoon
Inspector Barker said that at this stage, the individual was still considered a ‘high-risk missing person’, with concerns centred on self-harm rather than any risk to others.
‘We received a report of a vulnerable person who had spoken to their family, which prompted the family to call the police with huge concerns about that person wanting to try and harm themselves and potentially try to end their own life,’ she said.
A public appeal was issued on the Isle of Man Constabulary’s Facebook page on Sunday evening, urging the teenager to ‘contact his mum to let her know he’s safe’ and asking anyone aware of his whereabouts to help pass on the message.
But residents told the meeting that officers had already advised them on Sunday not to approach the man if they saw him.
Inspector Barker explained that decisions on what to release publicly were made in accordance with established procedures.
‘When that media release was put out, there was absolutely no evidence whatsoever to suggest that this person was violent other than to himself – nothing,’ she said.
‘Everything was checked with partner agencies, with past records, with medical records… at that moment in time, there was absolutely no evidence to suggest that this person was going to be violent to anybody else.’
Sunday to Monday
Search operations continued across the Maughold area, involving Coastguard and search and rescue teams.
Officers said all actions and risk assessments were based on the information available at each stage.
Monday afternoon
The situation changed rapidly when police received a 999 call reporting a serious assault at Cornaa beach shortly before 4pm.
Inspector Barker said: ‘On Monday, the picture dramatically changed because we received a 999 call into the control room at headquarters from a member of the public saying that they had been attacked down on Cornaa beach.’
Armed officers were deployed to the scene.
One victim was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in the UK with serious injuries, and police said the first responding officers gave ‘potentially life-saving first aid very quickly’.
A second local man was also assaulted nearby, and his quad bike was stolen, though he did not require hospital treatment.
A man from Douglas was arrested shortly afterwards and remains in custody. Cornaa beach remained cordoned off this week as inquiries continued.