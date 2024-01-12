A cleanup group have spoken out after one of its bins were tossed onto a 'dangerous' cliff edge.
Beach Buddies Isle of Man has now issued a statement after one of its volunteers was forced to make the perilous trip to retrieve the refuse receptacle.
According to reports, the bin had been thrown from an area of Marine Drive at some point over the last few days.
A statement posted online by Beach Buddies read: 'As if our job isn’t difficult enough, someone decided that it was a good idea to throw one of the Beach Buddies bins over the side of the Marine Drive some time in the last few days.
'Apart from the hassle caused by this, there is also a fair amount of danger too as the bin was close to the edge of a very steep and very high cliff and involved a lot of effort for our Beach Buddies man Rob Gawne to retrieve it.'
Founded in 2006, Beach Buddies is a group dedicated to cleaning-up the Isle of Man's beaches.
Its small army of volunteers give up their time to hold regular beach cleaning sessions across the island.
The group also has its own visitor centres at Niarbyl and Gansey.
The statement added: 'Beach Buddies faces problems like this more often than you might imagine and it places our people at unnecessary risk.
'Recently one of our people sustained a serious injury from a bag of uncovered syringes left in a bin.
'Throwing our bin over the Marine Drive is just another example of the sad fact that there are still people out there who are clearly of exceptionally low intelligence and are beyond description.
'We also understand that someone witnessed the bin being thrown over the wall, so they might be receiving an unexpected visit from the "Boys in Blue" some time very soon.'