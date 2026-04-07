Prospective House of Keys candidates are being invited to an information evening given by two island academics.
Professor Peter W. Edge and Dr Catriona Mackie will be hosting the session at the Ballakermeen High School studio at 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 22.
Over the course of the two-hour session, the pair will attempt to cover a number of issues around the subject and will draw on their research project ‘Women in Manx Politics’.
Dr Mackie said: ‘With September’s General Election approaching, people across the Isle of Man will be considering whether to stand for election to one of the 24 seats.
‘Manx politics is very different from politics in the United States and United Kingdom.
‘Elections, and the Keys, are dominated by independent candidates who are not associated with a political party.
‘The individualised, personal, nature of Manx politics has many strengths, but one of the problems facing an individual considering running for the Keys is how they decide whether or not to stand.’
‘The evening will hopefully help potential candidates, men and women, think through whether they should run or not.
‘Along the way we will dispel some General Election myths, and share insights from successful candidates of the past, as well as signposting key resources and support for candidates in September.’
To learn more, head online to the ‘Should I stand for the House of Keys?’ page at https://edgelawblog.com/
- For those unable to attend in person, the session will be streamed online - email [email protected] in advance for a Zoom link to the event.
The presentation will also be posted online after the event on the YouTube channel of the Centre for Law, Criminology and Social Justice Research at Oxford Brookes University.