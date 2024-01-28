Amendments being made by the application of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No. 4) Regulations 2023 include inserting prohibitions in relation to the import or acquisition of certain Russian-origin metals including copper, nickel, aluminium and zinc, with some exceptions, as well as the addition of a power to Treasury which would enable it to grant a licence for certain activities carried out by an Isle of Man entity in order to get rid of assets located in Russia, where those assets are subject to sanctions.