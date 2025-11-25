Applications are currently being invited for four new members to join the board of the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority.
The successful applicants will have terms of office of up to five years becoming effective in Spring 2026.
Subject to a review of the applications, it is anticipated that one of the successful candidates will be formally appointed by Treasury as the chair of the board on July next year, acting as chair-designate until that time.
Serving as a board member provides an opportunity to work with the FSA’s senior executive to set the strategic direction of the financial services regulator and ensure it continues to support a well-regulated and innovative industry.
The board oversees the authority’s work to fulfil its objectives of protecting consumers, reducing financial crime and maintaining confidence in the island’s finance sector through effective regulation.
Members are appointed by Treasury subject to the approval of Tynwald.
Applications are encouraged from individuals, whether on or off-island, who can demonstrate a strong track record of professional achievement and the necessary attributes to support the Authority’s remit across a range of sectors. A sound understanding of one or more of the following areas is desirable:
- Insurance
- Banking
- Regulatory and corporate governance
- Financial management/accounting and restructuring
- Human resources
An information pack setting out the role profile, responsibilities and person specification, as well as the expected time commitment and remuneration, is available on the Isle of Man Government website.
Lillian Boyle, current chair of the authority’s board, said: ‘It’s important for the board to have a broad and complementary skill set, and to be able to work collaboratively to input into the Authority’s strategic priorities.
‘It’s a diverse and interesting role and I would encourage people who feel they have the right skills, enthusiasm and commitment to contact Treasury for further information.’
The closing date for applications is 11.59pm on Tuesday, December 16.