A Liverpool man has appeared in court accused of being involved in importing 277 grams of heroin to the island.
Liam Dunne, of Burlington Street, is also accused of being involved in importing 15 and a half kilos of cannabis, and 98 THC vapes.
The 39-year-old appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently, via video link from the Isle of Man Prison.
He had previously been facing 19 charges but they have been consolidated into six charges.
Mr Dunne will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on December 2.
He was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode.
No bail application was made and the defendant is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.