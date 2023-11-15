The Isle of Man has made an official bid to host the 2029 Island Games, marking a potential return following the inaugural event in 1985 and the first of this century in 2001.
Often referred to as the ‘friendly games’, the biennial event draws hundreds of athletes from around the world to participate in more than a dozen sports.
The official bid was submitted to the International Island Games Association’s Executive Committee during the commencement of the Guernsey 2023 Games in July. The Association then visited the Isle of Man in October to evaluate its venues and infrastructure before making a decision in 2024.
The event could draw around 4,000 visitors and provide an estimated economic boost of £3.5 million. Announcing the bid, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK highlighted the opportunity to showcase the Isle of Man’s culture and heritage to a global audience, aligning with the Island Plan and Economic Strategy’s objectives to enhance tourism and attract residents and businesses to the island.
Discussions and assessments carried out by the International Island Games Association underscore the Isle of Man’s rich sporting heritage and the potential for extensive collaboration between stakeholders to ensure the Games’ success.