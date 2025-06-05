The annual Government salary bill has gone up by around £125m in the last five years.
The figures were revealed by Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford in response to a written Tynwald question from Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh who asked what the total Government annual salary bill was for each of the last five years
The salary bill for 2020/21 stood at £402,482,045, rising to £420,332,249 the following year, then £456,007,833 in 2022/23, £503,386,468 in 2023/24 and for 2024/25 it stood at £526,964,000.
The totals referenced include all gross pay, including expenses, mileage and settlement payments, as well as employers' national insurance contributions and employers pension contributions for each year.
The total for 2024/25 does not include any pay award arrears for that year, which have been paid in May 2025.
The information comes from the Government’s PiP HR system and includes all departments as well as the likes of Manx Care, Manx Nation Heritage, Financial Services Authority and the Gambling Supervision Commission.
But data from The Post Office and Manx Utilities Authority data is not held on the system and is, therefore excluded from the salary figures supplied.
Onchan MHK Julie Edge also asked Mr Ashford a similar question but also asked for the percentage growth for pay.
It was 3.25% in 2020/21 and 4.44% in 2021/22 before a bigger leap in 2022/23 with 8.49% and even bigger in 2023/24 standing at 10.39% before dropping back to 4.68% in 2024/25.
Mr Ashford explained that there are various employer bodies across the Isle of Man public service with their own separate and distinct negotiating bodies, therefore negotiated pay awards may be different for different employer bodies.
Pay for the likes of teachers and police is aligned with UK bodies as part of reciprocal agreements.