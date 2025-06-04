The price of a pint of milk in the Isle of Man will increase by 5p to 90p from July 1.
A litre of milk will also increase in price by 5p to £1.50 but there is no change to the price of containers with 1,750ml and over, which remains at £1.31 per litre.
Cartons up to 250ml will stay at 40p per 200ml while a carton of between 250ml and 1,000ml will go up 5p to 85p per 500ml.
A Milk Prices (Amendment) Order 2025 confirming the latest price rises will be laid before Tynwald this month.
It states that that the increased prices had been recommended by the Milk Marketing Committee to secure the future of the Manx dairy industry, and ensure a continuing supply of fresh Manx milk for the island’s consumers.
The last increase was in January 2023 when the price of a pint of milk went up 5p to 85p, and that of a litre went up 10p.
This followed two increases in 2022.
The retail price of milk on the island is controlled by the Milk Price Order, which aims to give consumers a reliable supply of fresh, local cows’ milk at a reasonable price.
The Mill Price Order and milk price is set by the Isle of Man Milk Marketing Committee which includes lay members from the Office of Fair Trading, representatives of the National Farmers’ Union and is chaired by Clare Barber, MHK Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture.
In April 2022, the price of a pint increased by 5pm to 70p and then increased again in August that year to 80p.
Much of the milk sold in the island is supplied by Isle of Man Creamery which is a co-operative of family-owned dairy farms.